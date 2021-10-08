Woofy's-Ep.166-Shower Power

This is dog washing made simple. (Yay!)

Ever wondered how the dog wash works at your Ryan Road, Comox or Willow Point Woofy’s?

Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, hosts of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, share what you need to know!

After purchasing your token at the cash register, simply select your preferred cleaning option on the bath, then use the wash gun and get started. Your 10-minute countdown begins immediately.

Everything you need for a self-service dog wash is included, and the shampoos and conditioners come directly out of the hose. What could be easier?!

You’ll find grooming tools, towels, ramps for getting Fido into the tub and a two-setting blow dryer. Yes, you’ll even find aprons to keep yourself dry.

Ten minutes in a Woofy’s U-wash helps you avoid a soggy house and a sore back!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Kwakiutl chief Calvin Hunt working on the 30-foot totem pole. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: New Coast Guard station totem making a statement on the North Island

Port Hardy Fire Rescue on scene at Highland Manor. (PHFR - Adam Harding photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down another late night apartment fire

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase one of the project focused on the Kyuquot & Nuchatlitz Grids and phase two will be Quatsino & Nootka Grids. Photo supplied
Tsunami maps available for areas from Muchalaht Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial Park

The Quatsino First Nation is one of 17 First Nations in Vancouver Island to receive funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects. (Quatsino First Nation photo)
Quatsino First Nation gets funding for a series on community wellness