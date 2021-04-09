Woofy's Fabulous Freezer

Why raw might suit your pet

Wondering about the benefits of feeding your furry friend a raw food diet? Impress Woofy’s TV co-hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola share why it may be a good idea for your dog – and you! – in this episode from Woofy’s Pet Foods.

Why raw? Some of the benefits to feeding a raw diet to your cat or dog include:

  • Healthy skin or coat
  • Easily digestible
  • Reduction in dog odour
  • Less poop to scoop
  • Increased hydration, supporting organ and urinary tract function
  • Immune system support
  • Increased energy
  • Easy weight management
  • Naturally clean teeth

Woofy’s freezers are full of frozen pet food products for you to choose from, but which diet is best for your dog?

Choose from complete diets that are balanced and portioned for easy serving. You’ll also find basic meat and bone mixtures and gently cooked options for pet parents who want the benefits of fresh without going raw.

You’ll want to take into account what feels best for you, too, as it does take a certain amount of planning and preparation to ensure your pet is getting all the nutrients it needs.

Come on in and speak to the Woofy’s team about the nutritional needs of your pet.

Woofy’s is open for in-store shopping, but curbside pickup and free home delivery several days each week is available. Call 250-338-0455 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has Seniors and Tax-Free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Most Read