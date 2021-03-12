New

Woofy’s gets fresh with Fresh Fetch!

This week in the Woofy’s TV newsroom: hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are joined by Markella from Fresh Fetch – local leaders in fresh, local, whole nutrition for your four-legged family members.

“Coastal Canine Blend is a whole food natural supplement and nutritional blend that’s packed full of fresh veggies and provides tonnes of nutritional value for your dog,” Markella explains.

Just what kind of benefits?

“Everything from digestive health to improving the immune system, joint health and reducing inflammation – help for skin, coat, heart and overall well being. It’s human-grade real food for your dog and it complements any dry, raw or cooked meal.”

And there’s even more in the works!

“Fresh Fetch is excited to be working with Walcan Seafood on Quadra Island. We’ve got our whole frozen herring that is amazing and there’s going to be three new fish products heading out to the shelves really soon, so stay tuned!”

Just where will you find Fresh Fetch products? Simply head to the freezer aisle of your closest Woofy’s location!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
What’s that funky smell?!

Just Posted

Coastal Rainforest Safaris in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island business given ‘breathing room’ during pandemic

Andrew Jones established Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures over 20 years ago.

BCLC submitted photo
$1 Million lotto ticket purchased in Northern Vancouver Island set to expire in one week

The life-changing prize expires at midnight on March 18, 2021.

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Port McNeill goes after funding for Emergency Operations Centre

The mobile EOC would be equipped with generators, tents, desk space and other necessities.

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

Nurse Alexa Bisaillon waits with needle prepped for her next immunization patient at Wakas Community Hall on the Tsulquate Reserve. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
First Nations’ vaccination clinics a big success

Between the three clinics, over 600 people were vaccinated in early March

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

A house in Errington caught fire Thursday night, March 10. (PQB News photo)
Raging blaze destroys Vancouver Island home, 5 people get out safely

Crews battled fire for several hours to control blaze in Errington

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Vehicles stopped in queue at a drive-thru in Parksville on March 10, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Island drivers, keep your eyes off the cell phone in the drive-thru

Vancouver Island police ramp up patrols to hunt for distracted drivers

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
School board being sued over alleged bullying at Nanaimo high school

Civil case advanced through the court system Thursday, goes to trial in September

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Most Read