Dear editor,

My hat is off to Tyson Whitney for his article ‘Labour Day exists for a reason and should be celebrated.’

Everybody should be aware of the Labour Day movement and what it is all about.

Especially regarding workers fighting for better working conditions and benefits.

Thanks again.

Ken Kernachan,

Port Hardy

