Homeless shelter should be open 24 hours a day in Port Hardy

Dear editor,

I went outside yesterday and the weather was miserable. It was raining, windy, and very cold. I know that I would get seriously ill if I was in this type of weather.

I think the shelter in Port Hardy is not open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hopefully homeless people have somewhere to go during the day that is warm and dry.

I have seen people walking around and their clothing is soaked. There are many who are possibly sick with pneumonia and other illnesses.

I think it is obvious that the shelter should be open 24/7.

Sincerely

Ann M. Scott,

Port Hardy

