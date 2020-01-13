Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

LETTER: A big thank you to the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club

Trap shoots are “one of the many traditions that make this small community special”

I would like to thank the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club for once again holding its annual Boxing Day and New Years trap shoots. I was fortunate enough to attend the Boxing Day shoot this year.

What a great time it was.

The gun range has had a fair bit of work done to it since the last time I was there, and it looks great.

This annual event is very family friendly and family oriented.

This is a great event for anyone to attend that is interested in getting into the outdoors and learning about firearms. There is a ton of cumulative experience between all of the members, and everyone there is eager and willing to help, whether it be lending a firearm or friendly advice on how to shoot.

Once again, I would like to thank all of the members at the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club for dedicating their time and energy into making this annual event happen.

It is one of the many traditions that make this small community special.

Al Kernachan,

Port Hardy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reducing our environmental impact

Just Posted

LETTER: A big thank you to the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club

Trap shoots are “one of the many traditions that make this small community special”

Portside dancers show off moves at Christmas recital

The Christmas dance recital was held at the Gate House Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

OPINION: Cool down and then settle your differences

Bill McQuarrie takes on the subject of the WFP strike in his latest edition of North Island Rising.

Port Alice Health Centre staff and health forum members say farewell to doctor

Dr. Mackenzie’s “contributions to the community have been appreciated and he will be greatly missed”

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

BC Ferries seeing serious delays after high winds

Additonal sailings added after Sunday cancellations

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Most Read