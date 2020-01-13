LETTER: A big thank you to the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club

Trap shoots are “one of the many traditions that make this small community special”

I would like to thank the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club for once again holding its annual Boxing Day and New Years trap shoots. I was fortunate enough to attend the Boxing Day shoot this year.

What a great time it was.

The gun range has had a fair bit of work done to it since the last time I was there, and it looks great.

This annual event is very family friendly and family oriented.

This is a great event for anyone to attend that is interested in getting into the outdoors and learning about firearms. There is a ton of cumulative experience between all of the members, and everyone there is eager and willing to help, whether it be lending a firearm or friendly advice on how to shoot.

Once again, I would like to thank all of the members at the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club for dedicating their time and energy into making this annual event happen.

It is one of the many traditions that make this small community special.

Al Kernachan,

Port Hardy