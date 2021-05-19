Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

LETTER: ‘As a rural community, we have been invisible to our health authority’

‘I believe it is important to seek a tangible response and hold the health authority accountable’

Dear editor,

Thank you for the recent editorial regarding the new medical clinic for Port McNeill and supporting the need for informed patient choice.

RELATED: Island Health needs to keep Dr. Armogam working in Port McNeill

RELATED: Island Health announces two new doctors, new clinic space for Port McNeill

It is hoped that the new Island Health owned and operated clinic in McNeill, while helping with physician recruitment and retention, will also have metrics in place to measure the success of this new model and a resulting improvement in access to care. This has unfortunately not been the case in other health authority owned clinics. I believe it is also important to inform the community of other regional healthcare issues. Issues that as the longest serving regional physician, I can attest to first hand.

I believe that as a rural community, we have been invisible to our health authority, whose responsibility it has been to ensure that the needs of the entire North Island region are met.

Some communities within our region have, by being vocal, been more successful than others, while others have unfortunately got attention only through adverse events in that community. The pandemic has made things difficult for us all on so many levels of our everyday lives and that includes how we access medical care.

Unfortunately, the problems of our regional healthcare model pre-date the pandemic and I believe that it is important to list some of those, including:

1. The struggle to provide predictable and competent emergency care in circumstances that often include an absence of basic diagnostic testing and staff capacity.

2. Culturally unsafe and insensitive care.

3. The absence of a formalized regional maternity program although some progress with regional midwives has been made.

4. Hospital diversions, mainly between Ports McNeill and Hardy, often with no timely or standardized messaging, creating confusion and affecting patient safety.

5. Lack of real time support for hospital nursing staff in patient access and flow, with an expectation of nurses to do more things (often administrative) that take away from being nurses.

6. Lack of ongoing nursing education and training, especially in dealing with acutely sick patients.

7. Large numbers of rotational agency nurses (given poor regional nursing recruitment) often with little orientation or support.

8. Continued lack of support for hospital and ER mental health patients, especially in areas of child and youth mental health.

9. Provincial physician return of service programs administered by the health authority that is not rural focussed.

10. Local physicians group having no audience with the health authority executive to achieve change and improve care.

Over the years, local leaders have repeatedly taken these problems along with proposed solutions to Island Heath executives. These have been ignored, yet I believe that it is important to seek a tangible response and hold the health authority accountable for what is and isn’t being done to improve care in our region.

Dr. Prean Armogam,

Port McNeill

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareLetters

Previous story
LETTER: Port McNeill councillor responds to May 12 North Island Rising column

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: ‘As a rural community, we have been invisible to our health authority’

‘I believe it is important to seek a tangible response and hold the health authority accountable’

North Coast Trail Ale. (Submitted photo)
Interest in Vancouver Island’s wild north coast continuing to brew

Growing interest in Cape Scott and the North Coast Trail can be washed down with new craft beer

NIC’s new president Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12. Domae has worked at NIC since 2000, most recently as the executive vice president, academic and chief operating officer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New North Island College president launches draft strategic plan

Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12, 2021

The three 1817 Bibles at the Port Hardy Museum. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Trio of 1817 Bibles found in the Port Hardy Museum, curator wants to locate owner

Contact the musem at 250 949-8143 if you think these are your family’s bibles and want them returned

Blueprints for the seniors housing project in Port Hardy. (North Island Seniors’ Housing Foundation photo)
Port Hardy seniors housing project could be approved any day now

The NISHF has been working on plans for seniors’ housing in Port Hardy for four years

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

Tofino plans to launch a pay-parking system around its public beaches, including this lot at Chesterman Beach. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Tofino set to charge for parking at public beaches

Fees will be charged at roughly 10 locations including Chesterman Beach

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Most Read