SUBMITTED PHOTO This dog has been travelling between the hospital and Mayors Way for months and possibly longer.

LETTER: Does anyone know whose dog this is?

Let’s help give this dog a merry Christmas out of the rain. Thank you to all leads.

Dear editor,

Does anyone know whose dog this is?

This dog has been travelling between the hospital and Mayors Way for months and possibly longer.

The dog has lost weight (Larger in picture), and I have been feeding in hopes to secure the dog in a safe location. The dog does come to my spot, however takes off when I approach. Animal Control will only respond if the dog is seen, with no other options this dog may be running out of time.

I am pleading to the public if you know this dog, the owners, or any history, please contact me at 250-949-1850 in hopes we can bring the dog in off the streets.

A Campbell River rescue is willing to lend a live trap if the owner cannot be located.

The dog is known for sitting at the hospital, potentially the owner may be inside or passed away. It also frequents 98 Highview trailer park, which was torn down last year.

Let’s help give this dog a merry Christmas out of the rain. Thank you to all leads.

Karen Mogg,

Port Hardy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: It’s imperative for the strike to end soon

Just Posted

Arterran signs lease with Neucel Specialty Cellulose

Arterran is submitting the required documents for the final stages of a federal grant application.

Emaciated grizzlies photographed off Knight Inlet

“I had posted the images because I had read the news about the worst salmon runs”

Port McNeill council tackles invasive knotweed

In Port McNeill, 7 sites were identified and treated with a controlled application of glyphosates.

Final flight for the old Scarlet Ibis

“I am leaving the Ibis in very good hands. Please come and meet Kevin and see for yourselves.”

Highland dancing competition held at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association pulled out all the stops for its annual fall event

LIVE BLOG: Thousands protest at climate change rally with activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

BC Ferries cancels sailings due to high winds

Several sailings between the Vancouver and Vancouver Island are cancelled

LETTER: Does anyone know whose dog this is?

Let’s help give this dog a merry Christmas out of the rain. Thank you to all leads.

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read