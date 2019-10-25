LETTER: Does anyone know whose dog this is?

Let’s help give this dog a merry Christmas out of the rain. Thank you to all leads.

SUBMITTED PHOTO This dog has been travelling between the hospital and Mayors Way for months and possibly longer.

Dear editor,

Does anyone know whose dog this is?

This dog has been travelling between the hospital and Mayors Way for months and possibly longer.

The dog has lost weight (Larger in picture), and I have been feeding in hopes to secure the dog in a safe location. The dog does come to my spot, however takes off when I approach. Animal Control will only respond if the dog is seen, with no other options this dog may be running out of time.

I am pleading to the public if you know this dog, the owners, or any history, please contact me at 250-949-1850 in hopes we can bring the dog in off the streets.

A Campbell River rescue is willing to lend a live trap if the owner cannot be located.

The dog is known for sitting at the hospital, potentially the owner may be inside or passed away. It also frequents 98 Highview trailer park, which was torn down last year.

Let’s help give this dog a merry Christmas out of the rain. Thank you to all leads.

Karen Mogg,

Port Hardy

