LETTER: Eliminate plastic checkout bags!

Dear editor

In light of the beautiful weather; April a month when Spring finally has arrived and a mind to Earth Day on April 22, a proposal to Port McNeill council to follow the city of Victoria’s lead in eliminating the distribution of plastic checkout bags (including compostable or biodegradable plastic bags).

We are a small community that acknowledges the importance of the forests and oceans that surround us and should not have any issue in doing what we can to protect them and be an environmentally aware town. Small towns can make things happen quickly and I have faith that if there was a consolidated effort by our businesses and Council in enforcing a ban on plastic bags the locals would be happy to oblige.

It is alarming when you sit outside IGA and see the amount of people that have their carts full of groceries all in plastic check out bags. The COVID-19 excuse is not an issue and IGA has cardboard boxes at the end of the tills if you forget your cloth bags. Cloth bags are also for sale if you don’t have any and you can always support your local logger and ask for paper bags.

Maybe a nice addition is for the local elementary school to have their children do up posters that can be placed at local store entrances showing with drawings and bright colourful art how important the oceans and nature is to them and how they want to live in a town that looks after them. A good Earth Day project?

There really is no excuse and sad that this has not been established sooner. It is 2021 and we know better!

S. Dunfield,

Port McNeill

