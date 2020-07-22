LETTER: Forget the pool, build a community centre in Port Hardy!

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.

Re: Multiplex article – July 22

So I am reading that Port Hardy council may have to go ahead and fix the old pool after all and not build the new multiplex and all her features. How do you (Port Hardy residents) feel about it? I am not a happy camper as I feel I have now paid a tax for two years that was to be used to build a NEW facility, not fix an old one that if I remember correctly will only last approximately 10-15 years before it will need more money, which is why they wanted to build a new one to start with… I say forget it!!!!! Put my tax dollars I have been paying for the last two years towards a COMMUNITY CENTRE! A place for kids to go play floor hockey and other activities. A place for YOUTH!

Sandra Boyd,

Port Hardy

