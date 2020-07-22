Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.

LETTER: Forget the pool, build a community centre in Port Hardy!

‘Put my tax dollars I have been paying for the last two years towards a COMMUNITY CENTRE!’

Re: Multiplex article – July 22

So I am reading that Port Hardy council may have to go ahead and fix the old pool after all and not build the new multiplex and all her features. How do you (Port Hardy residents) feel about it? I am not a happy camper as I feel I have now paid a tax for two years that was to be used to build a NEW facility, not fix an old one that if I remember correctly will only last approximately 10-15 years before it will need more money, which is why they wanted to build a new one to start with… I say forget it!!!!! Put my tax dollars I have been paying for the last two years towards a COMMUNITY CENTRE! A place for kids to go play floor hockey and other activities. A place for YOUTH!

Sandra Boyd,

Port Hardy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LettersSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Time to rename British Columbia

Just Posted

LETTER: Forget the pool, build a community centre in Port Hardy!

‘Put my tax dollars I have been paying for the last two years towards a COMMUNITY CENTRE!’

One-year-old humpback spotted back in northern Vancouver Island

Port Alice students nicknamed the whale Poseidon last year

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Self-reported fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

The long overdue survey along the northwest coast of the Island will provide data to chalk out emergency planning for communities at risk

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Vancouver Island marmot population gets boost with help from Calgary Zoo

Seventeen pups to spend winter at Mount Washington recovery centre before being released next spring

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling on feds to look into accusations

Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

The agreement meant Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Most Read