Dear editor,

One lovely morning in Port McNeill at the farmers market I mislaid my wallet. Retracing my steps and speaking to people I could not locate it anywhere before returning home. Thank you to the good samaritan that returned it to our home. Small town good hearts are such a blessing, it makes our hearts’ smile.

Julie foster,

Port McNeill