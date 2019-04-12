Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

LETTER: Homelessness in Port Hardy

“Let’s have that discussion on homelessness in Port Hardy.”

Dear editor,

I read the letter to the editor in the North Island Gazette dated April 10, 2010 page A7. The fact is I read it a few times, and decided there is no one who could read between the lines to figure out what was being said.

The writer of that letter wants some meaningful information and helpful dialogue on how people in Port Hardy are coping with homelessness.

The elephant in Port Hardy is:

a) Why do we have homelessness here?

b) Do we have places for homeless to live?

c) Can we give homeless people jobs?

d) Do homeless people want jobs?

e) Do we have organizations in Port Hardy to help the homeless?

f) Do the homeless have addictions and mental problems?

Everyone here and all over the world need only three things to survive; food, shelter and something to do.

Let’s have that discussion on homelessness in Port Hardy.

Anita Shurben,

Port Hardy

