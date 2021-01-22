LETTER: Homelessness still a problem in Port Hardy

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

Dear editor,

I have been watching the news and homelessness seems to be getting worse. I know I wouldn’t survive the winter. I am not sure how many homeless people there are in Port Hardy, but one is too many. I am fortunate to live in a well maintained apartment block, but there is at least another apartment block that has (or had) no electricity, and safe water or no water. And the rent is quite high.

Is the Pier Side Landing Hotel vacant or almost vacant? It would be so nice for these unfortunate people to have a place they can call home without worrying about having to move.

There could be health care workers who could visit them on a regular basis to make sure they are ok.

Ann M. Scott,

Port Hardy

* Do you have a letter you would like to see published? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

HomelessnessLetters