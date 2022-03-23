Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com

LETTER: Let’s all hope for peace in Ukraine

Port Hardy resident wants the district to sponsor a family from Ukraine

Dear editor,

My name is Charlene and I’m a longtime resident of Port Hardy. I’m compelled to write about my deep sadness on the war in Ukraine. Being of Ukraine heritage it’s also personal. Yes, I am a dreamer of sorts and most likely will be until my end of life. Now, wouldn’t it be amazing if Port Hardy could sponsor a family from Ukraine to settle in our beautiful and diverse town? I myself do not know how this can be done so I would like to ask our mayor, Mr. Dennis Dugas, if he is interested. Please call me Mr. Dugas at 250-902-4001 to speak on this matter, until then, let’s all hope for peace in Ukraine.

Charlene Hansen,

Port Hardy

