LETTER: Let’s wait and see how the changes help before we dump on the health-care system

Dear editor,

Dr. Prean Armogam certainly has genuine complaints about how the administrators of Island Health interact with problems in our area, but I would have appreciated more of his insight on the two recent decisions which are hoped to alleviate some of these difficulties.

He acknowledges the announcement on Jan. 27 by Health Minister Adrian Dix of a one time grant of $30 million towards health care in the North Island. The second was the start of a new method of compensation which became operative on Feb. 1, which will likely increase the take home pay of family doctors who sign on. This new system was supported by 92 per cent of the Doctors of BC membership. It is hoped that this scheme will encourage more rural physicians.

Maybe we should see if these changes help before we dump on the system.

Albert Macfarlane,

Port McNeill

* Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print

HealthcareLetter to the EditorLetters