LETTER: Loaves and Fishes competing with Harvest Food Bank?

“Is this a political move by Food Banks BC to increase its profile”

Email a letter to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Dear editor,

When I read a recent article about Nanaimo’s food bank, Loaves and Fishes, setting up a food bank here in Port Hardy, I stepped outside to see if the Harvest Food Bank had disappeared in a puff of smoke. Fortunately for the community, it is still there, distributing food from Woss to Port Hardy. It has been serving north Island people in need for more than 20 years.

Loaves and Fishes of Nanaimo is being sponsored by Food Banks BC.

Is this a political move by Food Banks BC to increase its profile by competing with a well-run, long term and successful operation?

Yours sincerely,

Jane Hutton,

Port Hardy