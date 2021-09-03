LETTER: Port Hardy Museum curator says goodbye

15 years ago, I arrived in Port Hardy to take on the position of Curator of the Port Hardy Museum. I was relatively new to the field, having spent my early working life in hospitals and medical offices. However, I re-educated myself at Port Alberni’s North Island College, Malaspina University College, and the University of Victoria. After spending a couple of summer seasons managing the Maritime Discovery Centre in Port Alberni, I was happy to find full time employment in the wonderful community of Port Hardy.

The museum had been struggling financially for several years, but I surprised my friends and family by discovering a previously unknown aptitude for selling jewelry and carvings made by talented local First Nations artists. That income was vital to my plans to update the museum itself.

My time at the museum has been one of pure joy for me, and I am grateful for the support I have received from the residents of the North Island, the current and past member of the Board of Directors, and the District Municipality of Port Hardy. My husband has been very helpful at every turn.

Health issues have led to my sudden retirement, but I will always be grateful to the people who welcomed me here and gave me a free hand in the museum.

Jane Hutton,

Port Hardy

Letter to the EditorLetters