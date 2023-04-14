LETTER: Port McNeill doctor gives his thoughts on the North Island health-care crisis

Dear editor,

The recent efforts from Island Health in perpetuating the crisis we find ourselves in, instead of finding a way out of it, is truly amazing.

What is even more amazing is that the public are unaware of background happenings that directly affect their care and as such are unable to advocate for meaningful change in our region. There is no doubt that all the local health authority leaders are doing the best they can or are allowed to do as surrogate decision makers without senior executive, board and of course health ministry sign-off. We have long passed being a region in crisis but continue to live in this state of emergency created by negligent care custodians.

I remain saddened by the ‘stunning lack of vision, accountability and meaningful reform’ which remains a barrier in getting out of this mess. As a North Island community we have yet to receive any ‘respectful and honest‘ communication despite numerous asks regarding their ‘new operational direction’ on how the 30 million will be spent in improving the care delivery to people of our region.

The ‘value of health care’ is at the interface of the patient/family and health-care provider.

Nobody would argue that the funds allocated to the stabilization of the health-care crisis in the North Island isn’t a positive thing. This may create more employment opportunities for all health care personnel and ultimately benefit care provision. How will these funds be used to retain and recruit physicians?

The physicians work with incredibly hard working health care staff across the board. We are grateful for these staff that are an essential part of health care delivery and it appears that the new funds are going toward bolstering and incentives for this. The union agreements are helpful and supportive in maintaining this work force.

Some of the health-care staff belong to professional regulatory bodies/colleges as physicians do. Physicians however remain the group that are ultimately held accountable for patient care. This has continued to be a convenient default with physicians having no administrative, collegial or clinical support. Physicians are only part of a team to be the fall guys for a broken system, no leadership presence or direction, lack of access and poor quality of care delivery that is out of their control.

The Port McNeill physician group has been forced to do the regions’ work for almost a year. 24 hour and 72 hour call shifts done by four physicians that are meant to be at least five for Port McNeill alone. To do the regions ER Call (one functioning ER) we need 12 hour shifts with at least seven physicians, ideally 10 for a comfortable rotation. 12 hour shifts with four physicians currently is not practical so we struggle along doing 24 hour shifts often with no break. Will there ever be any physician extenders?

We occasionally get help from locums and neighbouring physicians who do not however form part of a rotation. The health authority asserts that they are an agency of the health ministry and have the responsibility of sourcing locums and recruitment for the ER call shifts but instead coerce the current physician group of four to provide all the ER on call, stating that as members of the medical staff we expected to be on call for the region.

All physicians in the region are however part of the medical staff. We are now told that some ‘creative solutions’ are being offered where physicians can do only clinic or ER.The local and senior medical leadership appear to remain unable to create transparency and equality to encompass alternate payment and fee for service or new remuneration models for physicians to better recruit to our region.

Is there reason Island Health has been sitting on a regional alternate payment model for physicians that was approved by the health ministry over a year ago? Will there continue to be non-objective clinical appointments made by Island Health regarding this as well as the health authority engineered positions of our physician representation? We have been informed by the Doctors of BC, that they will continue to escalate the situation as best they can, but that they can’t really help.

Our physician colleagues in Port Hardy and Alert Bay can barely manage what’s going on in those communities with the dwindling physician numbers while the health authority insists on keeping a fragmented service delivery model going. Port Hardy and Alert Bay ER are open in the day only but only when they can. Both hospitals are still closed on occasion with everything defaulting to Port McNeill. This is not exactly a strong example of predictable care access or care provision. Port McNeill has become the site of one regional ER. Physicians in our group remain unpaid since October for a night shift guarantee that was meant to be a stipend for the work we are continually forced to do. Physicians do not belong to a union and have no representation.

Will the focus ever turn to sustainable physician recruitment and retention? There remains no vision or articulated plan of regional care provision as reactive decisions continue to be made. I want to still encourage return of service physicians to do the required two or three years here as they are also likely to get at least a year reprieve of no overhead payment with full administrative support while they count down their mandatory stay.

They may even get a paid administrative position as has been the norm which may help in them having a say on how things are done while the health authority controls the voice a physician group would ordinarily have. Local community leaders are meeting regularly with Island Health and the possibility of supported accommodation for physicians is a real possibility to match the support for our health care staff being offered by the health authority.

I see no reason why any new physician to the region isn’t also able to get the financial and practice support offered to return of service or new to practice physicians for the first year.

Our region is a beautiful and rewarding place to live and work as a physician but is especially challenging with the lack of health authority operational and clinical support. We remain hopeful for an ethical and competent senior medical leadership. There was an ask from physicians and the public for an ownership to the lack of leadership direction, presence and demonstrated competence but the Island Health spin machine diverted this further duping the public.

It is sad that some community leaders have a blinkered approach and subscribe to the health authority rhetoric, self praise and announcement of addressing peripheral issues rather than the core of the health care crisis: irresponsible resource management, and nursing and physician retention.

Diagnostics at Port Hardy, Alert Bay and Port McNeill remain variable and remain diluted but there is only one ER site for the region and it doesn’t have predictable lab and x-ray services let alone mental health services when needed. It is re-assuring that this is being looked at and that we may get a CT scanner while we struggle with not having basic diagnostics or a supported ER physician team.

In the last three years clinic access and ER access in especially Port Hardy, and Port McNeill has continued to dwindle with a number of patient safety issues that have come up, some with devastating consequences. The interdependence between clinic care, community care and ER care as well as the interdependence between the different communities in the region appears to have been ignored. It is interesting that this system failure, basically a health authority failure to protect patients and providers is described as ‘unfortunate and not ideal’.

Who owns this?

It is unacceptable to continue blaming the national and provincial health care difficulties for a health authority that is not responsive or responsible in making substantive change and refuse to listen to patients and frontline providers.

Thankfully North Islanders are not unintelligent people and see things for what they are.

Will the ask called for by the people of this region be answered:

1. Can we have a plan of how and when the 30 million funding will be stabilizing health care particularly physician recruitment in our region?

2. Can we have transparency in what regional plan there is, if there is one, for patient access to clinic and ER care for the region?

Dr. Prean Armogam,

Port McNeill

