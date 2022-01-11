LETTER: Quatsino community thanks K&K Electric

Dear editor,

Quatsino received a very generous Christmas gift this year! A heavy snowfall last March damaged the power connection to St. Olaf’s Church (originally Quatsino’s first one room schoolhouse), our community’s 125-year-old pride and joy.

K&K Electric came over and did the repairs and then surprised us by donating the entire cost as a gift to the community! Well over $1,000.00!

On behalf of our community, we would like to publicly send a big thank you to Ken, Carlo, Cora, and the rest of their K&K crew!

Gwen Hansen,

Quatsino

