LETTER: Remembrance Day

The Port Hardy branch of the Royal Canadian Legion would like to say thank you to the community and the many businesses that supported the poppy campaign. Your participation this year and in the past is greatly appreciated. It was also gratifying to see so many come out Nov. 11 for the ceremony on that wet and windy day.

A special thank you to John Tidbury and his crew who every year are ready to support us. Many thanks also to the Lions Club who supply refreshments to the children and their parents.

Well done Port Hardy.

And once again, thank you.

Dennis Flannigan,

RCL Branch 237 Port Hardy

