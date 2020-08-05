Send letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.

LETTER: Texas man deserved to be charged for ‘rescuing’ baby seal

‘I am hopeful that there is still time to lay charges! In this instance I totally think it’s warranted’

Re: baby seal “rescued” in Port McNeill by man from Texas

RELATED: DFO won’t lay charges against man who ‘rescued’ baby seal

I rarely write to newspapers to comment on stories, but this one is outrageous!

I am outraged and incensed that this “person” (Texan/Canadian or otherwise) took it upon himself to blatantly break this law. Particularly as others nearby had notices the pup was healthy and that its mother was likely nearby. How dare he as a VISITOR to our beautiful province think that he knows better than the locals, the DFO or, for that matter, this pup’s mother!

I am hopeful that there is still time to lay charges! In this instance, I totally think it’s warranted.

Judith MacIntosh

Nanaimo

Letter to the Editor

Most Read