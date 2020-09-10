LETTER: The Charlie Cup Championship will return this season to the North Island

‘I have decided that I would like to complete the last two engraving plates on the Charlie Cup’

Dear editor,

Now that school is returning for the new school season people have been asking if I will or won’t be doing the annual Charlie Cup Championship.

I have decided that I would like to complete the last two engraving plates on the Charlie Cup and then retire and still do some fun games here and there.

Back in the fall of 1982 when school extracurricular activities were seriously cutback, I came up with the championship to help with the lack of them. Again it looks like history has repeated itself so I have two plans. Plan A is to offer students the chance to play in it at nonschool events or on the ferry or at small events. This will run from this Tuesday (Sept. 8) until the evening of Father’s Day. The school with the most points will win the cup. If there are less than 50 entries the grand prizes will be fairly small, if entries go above 100 they will be the normal bigger ones.

If there are no entries then Plan B will be to set up a playoff; a best two out of three with the two winners from the 2019-2020 championship. The winner will win The Charlie Cup for their school.

There was one other issue that needs to be addressed. The local community events that have all been ditched. There should be a very serious look at how to hold them differently so people don’t go on their own and do events that will more than likely spread the virus.

If the Vancouver Flea Market and The Fort Langley Antique Village Market can operate safely why can’t local events here also? We may have to restrict the number of people, do laser temperature checks, and reject those who appear to have virus symptoms. I do however agree we must act very carefully and be kind and fair about all of this. I think Bonnie Henry has the right idea. We need to be kind to one another at all times. We are all in this together.

Yours Truly,

David Lyon

Sointula

