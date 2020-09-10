Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.

LETTER: The Charlie Cup Championship will return this season to the North Island

‘I have decided that I would like to complete the last two engraving plates on the Charlie Cup’

Dear editor,

Now that school is returning for the new school season people have been asking if I will or won’t be doing the annual Charlie Cup Championship.

I have decided that I would like to complete the last two engraving plates on the Charlie Cup and then retire and still do some fun games here and there.

Back in the fall of 1982 when school extracurricular activities were seriously cutback, I came up with the championship to help with the lack of them. Again it looks like history has repeated itself so I have two plans. Plan A is to offer students the chance to play in it at nonschool events or on the ferry or at small events. This will run from this Tuesday (Sept. 8) until the evening of Father’s Day. The school with the most points will win the cup. If there are less than 50 entries the grand prizes will be fairly small, if entries go above 100 they will be the normal bigger ones.

If there are no entries then Plan B will be to set up a playoff; a best two out of three with the two winners from the 2019-2020 championship. The winner will win The Charlie Cup for their school.

There was one other issue that needs to be addressed. The local community events that have all been ditched. There should be a very serious look at how to hold them differently so people don’t go on their own and do events that will more than likely spread the virus.

If the Vancouver Flea Market and The Fort Langley Antique Village Market can operate safely why can’t local events here also? We may have to restrict the number of people, do laser temperature checks, and reject those who appear to have virus symptoms. I do however agree we must act very carefully and be kind and fair about all of this. I think Bonnie Henry has the right idea. We need to be kind to one another at all times. We are all in this together.

Yours Truly,

David Lyon

Sointula

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLetters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

Kingcome artist wins contest at Museum of Anthropology

Coral Shaughnessy-Moon’s design will be sold on t-shirts at the museum and online

LETTER: The Charlie Cup Championship will return this season to the North Island

‘I have decided that I would like to complete the last two engraving plates on the Charlie Cup’

Waivin’ Flags given green light to start bus service from Port Hardy to Campbell River

The local taxi company will replace Tofino Bus Service, which cut off service in May

MP Blaney builds a home fort in her office in support of Military Families

The North Island-Powell River MP took the #HomeFortChallenge leading up to the second Military Family Appreciation Day on September 18

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

Drum set stolen from small community church

Theft occurred on either Friday or Saturday night on the long weekend in Chemainus

Most Read