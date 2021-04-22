Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

LETTER: To all of you who helped me when I needed it most, thank you

‘I cannot express how much admiration and gratitude I have for each and every one of you.’

Dear Editor,

I’m writing this letter to to express my sincere gratitude and to commend the staff at the Port Hardy Hospital.

Last Monday (April 12), I was involved in an incident that left me with severe injuries resulting from a Gurkha knife ( a Nepalese army machete) attack.

I had severe lacerations to the neck, right hand, right shoulder blade, left tricep, and a broken left ulna. I was bleeding severely and was obviously in a state of shock when a heroic citizen/witness delivered me to the emergency ward at Port Hardy District Hospital.

My emotions at this time progressed to being in fear for my life. I have never before felt uncertain that I would survive any injury or incident I had experienced in my life up until this point. I remember praying to God to make sure my heart was right with Him.

The staff on duty that day were tremendous. From the empathy of the nurse, Jenna, who was attending to me, to the professionalism of the doctors and all those who took part in stapling me back together, patching me up and sending me off in air ambulance to Victoria, to the flight crew that delivered me to the surgeon at Royal Jubilee Hospital, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Your reassurance that I was going to survive was a comfort to me I’ll never forget. Your physical care ensured that I did survive. I’m going to make a full recovery, not just physically, but emotionally.

I cannot express how much admiration and gratitude I have for each and every one of you.

Thank you,

Darryl Millar,

Port Hardy

