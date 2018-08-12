SUBMITTED PHOTO Pictured above is the stolen 2016 Moto Guzzi Motorcycle that the owner is hoping to have found and recovered.

Letter to the editor: 2016 Moto Guzzi Motorcycle still not recovered

“I would be extremely grateful for more media attention to hopefully help recover the bike.”

Dear editor,

It was my white Toyota Tacoma that was stolen by the man charged in the “Island Crime Spree” article.

The thief was able to steal my truck (June 26) due to the fact that he stole my 2016 Moto Guzzi Motorcycle (June 8) along with my jacket (containing the keys) just 18 days previous. I was working at Brentwood College not more than 100 meters away. I believe that it was planned out to some degree, as it was on a no through road and there were several workers within 20 feet of when it was stolen mid-day.

I would be extremely grateful for more media attention to hopefully help recover the bike. Any help would be very much appreciated.

I have attached a picture of this very rare bike. Please feel free to circulate it as part of this ongoing story.

Kindest regards,

Greg White

