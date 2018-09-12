Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it.

Letter to the editor: Be prepared for emergencies!

Emergency Management BC has all the information you need to build your own kit.

Dear editor,

I spent a bit of time at the Fall Fair yesterday. It was my pleasure to talk to many folks and hand out info cards on emergency grab and go kits for evacuating the home.

The Emergency Commitee for the District had a table with oodles of information to help people be prepared.

The forest fire in Port Hardy a few years ago caught many people short when they were given mere minutes to vacate their homes.

Folks evacuating the Creekside Apartment had even less time to get out of the building. Many left wrapped in blankets and barefooted.

Having a bucket or even a dedicated suitcase of essentials ready to roll is a very good thing. Being prepared helps relieve some of the stress an immediate evacuation can cause you and your family.

Remember your pets needs as well!

Emergency Management BC has all the information you need to build your own kit. Check out their website! Finally, I was thrilled to speak with many North Island residents that have a kit in their home or vehicle ready to go. Made my heart glad!

Karla Broadfoot,

Volunteer for Emergency Support Services Port Hardy

