Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.

Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Goverment polices “pander to a very small and vocal group of people”

Attn: the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

What is going on in Western Canada is unacceptable. Government policy is destroying our economy. My son is taking over a family business that has been growing for the last 30 years and is now threatened because of policies that pander to a very small and vocal group of people.

We need your help to maintain jobs in the aquaculture industry. Recently we got news that fish farm sites are going to be closed down, putting many people out of work and severely damaging support businesses.

Our business maintains and builds boats for the marine industry, and if this continues, it will put us out of business and destroy our small business that employs five people. We have a great growth potential and could bring even more jobs to our community.

I am asking you to take an interest in our community. I will be posting and writing letters to newspapers and I will be identifying those politicians who care about our community and those who do not. I hope that you take this matter seriously and listen to our concerns. If you choose to ignore this issue it will be reflected in our public reaction to your party.

We are only asking for fair treatment to allow us to continue to build our business and keep our employees working. I hope you choose to get involved and show Canadians what a fair and supportive government will and can do for our community and country.

Ken Knopp, Westport Welding and Fabrication Ltd.

Fish Farms

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first Islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.
Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Goverment polices “pander to a very small and vocal group of people”

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo
Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Eleven teenagers were ticketed $230 each for not dispersing from a gathering in a Nanaimo high school parking lot. (File photo)
11 teens ticketed in Nanaimo for allegedly gathering without regard for COVID-19 orders

Youths face $230 fines after gathering Saturday at Dover Bay Secondary parking lot

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.
Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Shooting leaves one man dead in Esquimalt

Suspect in custody, Vancouver Island Major Crimes investigating as a homicide

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Most Read