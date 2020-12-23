Letter to the editor: Fish farm decision threatens family business

Have something to say about current affairs? Email your letter to editor@northislandgazette.com.

Attn: the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

What is going on in Western Canada is unacceptable. Government policy is destroying our economy. My son is taking over a family business that has been growing for the last 30 years and is now threatened because of policies that pander to a very small and vocal group of people.

We need your help to maintain jobs in the aquaculture industry. Recently we got news that fish farm sites are going to be closed down, putting many people out of work and severely damaging support businesses.

Our business maintains and builds boats for the marine industry, and if this continues, it will put us out of business and destroy our small business that employs five people. We have a great growth potential and could bring even more jobs to our community.

I am asking you to take an interest in our community. I will be posting and writing letters to newspapers and I will be identifying those politicians who care about our community and those who do not. I hope that you take this matter seriously and listen to our concerns. If you choose to ignore this issue it will be reflected in our public reaction to your party.

We are only asking for fair treatment to allow us to continue to build our business and keep our employees working. I hope you choose to get involved and show Canadians what a fair and supportive government will and can do for our community and country.

Ken Knopp, Westport Welding and Fabrication Ltd.

Fish Farms