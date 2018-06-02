Letter to the editor: Local Hero Awards was an amazing event

Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Dear editor,

I would like to express my thanks to the Gazette, for a very well run Awards Ceremony. Lisa Harrison did a wonderful job in organizing this event.

I was very honoured to be nominated for the Senior Hero and delighted to have won this Award. I am always helped by the superb board and volunteers who work so hard at promoting, organizing and running the senior centre.

They say it takes a village to raise a child and it takes many members to assist our centre to be the vibrant , friendly and happy place it has become. Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society welcomes new members, you only have to be 19 years or older to join.

We especially would like to see some younger members of the area join us, you would be so welcome in bringing us up to date with fashion trends and food trends and we would be happy to become more proficient with Computers, I-Pads, I-phones etc.

Our centre is now open 5 days per week and we have many activities and events taking places. We love it when the school children or a day care come for a visit, and sing, read with us, or do a craft.

Membership is $20 per year, come on over one Tuesday and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup and goodies with us. You’ll be very warmly received. Looking back the years fly by and if you live long enough – guess what – you’ll also become a senior.

Rosaline Glynn,

Port Hardy

