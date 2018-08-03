Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Letter to the editor: Mankind will act when it is too late!

Are we really that stupid or complacent, or, be it said, helpless, headed that way? I hope not!

Dear editor,

(I shall send this letter as an Open Letter to the Prime Minister – by way of his office staff – and hope it gets the public attention it deserves.)

In a recent news release I hear that since 1992 the Globe has lost (I believe the number is three) trillions, yes trillions and not billions, and I am sure on that one, of ice, be it polar or glacial or together. We know that there have never been so many ice bergs floating from the Arctic Ocean and then the glaciers of the high mountains are retreating that should make every sensitive and intelligent person truly concerned.

And then, we have a president of the United States, the greatest industrial polluters (Am I right on this or is it now China or India?) on the planet, with the least solar power of the industrial nations (on a percentage basis), who, after withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, now announces he has signed for the go-ahead of opening the Alaska Wilderness Preserve for oil drilling.

Honoured Prime Minister (and all members of Parliament) would you please bring this up for debate in the House and then release a statement that the Canadian Government strongly oppose President Trump’s action. (Two wrongs make no right, if anyone points fingers at Canada re the “Pipeline” – I am of course also against that pipeline, feeding the Asian industrial giants with oil, instead of encouraging all nations to develop clean energies.

How far we have come from the days when a Dr. Fritz Schumacher in his futuristic books, Good Work and Small is Beautiful, pointed out that Oil is such a valuable commodity it should be preserved for producing medicines and other valuable products for mankind and not be burned up with our automobiles!

P.S., if I may be permitted to point this out: I am now an old man (one actually never feels old) of two months short of eighty-eight, and came to Canada for one year – that was my plan, working one year in the logging camp of Ontario, Camp 47, Ontario Pulp and Paper, earning enough money to return to Germany and attend forestry college there. One things leads to another when one is young and I was lured to Vancouver, and the rest is history. A house in 1952 was $12,000.00 and we earned $1.25 in the sawmill. A basement suite cost me $25, one eights of my monthly income, and today young people spend what percentage of their income on housing? Should this not also be discussed in the House of Commons and experts be appointed how this could have allowed to happen? Is this why young people have lost to fight for their precious, so far – until we find another one like it — “Blue Planet”, a planet that is in danger in so many ways. I am really concerned for the future of mankind. (But at 88, not for myself! Smile!) (There is something wonderful in getting old!)

B.F. Skinner, another one of those who came to public attention in my younger days: he said, “Mankind will act when it is too late!” Are we really that stupid or complacent, or, be it said, helpless, headed that way? I hope not!

Every concerned citizen should write to his/her MP or provincial MLA representative and let them know, that enough if enough and Mr. Donald Trump, president of our powerful neighbour will have to be opposed on this to the point, “it will – as the First Nation’s Lady, they featured on TV on this, said, … will never happen.”

Wilhelm Waldstein,

Port Hardy

Just Posted

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Province warns Vancouver Island of expanded drought warning

Government urges residents, businesses to conserve water

Woss’ annual slo-pitch tournament sees major heat

The slo-pitch tournament happened to be held on the hottest weekend of the summer.

Fishin’ Corner: If you are salmon fishing this week in Port Hardy try Daffine island

“If you’re down in Port McNeill, Malcolm Island has been pretty good with some large coho”

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

A massive Northern California wildfire levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

“Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd.

Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

The money was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Ottawa Senators sign Mark Stone to a one-year deal worth US$7.35M

The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Mark Stone, signing the winger to a one-year deal Friday.

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

B.C.’s wildifre situation has become so intense that it’s now time for outside help.

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Most Read

  • Letter to the editor: Mankind will act when it is too late!

    Are we really that stupid or complacent, or, be it said, helpless, headed that way? I hope not!