Letter to the editor: municipal governments need to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation

Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Dear Editor,

There’s been a lot of discussion and activity over the last few days in Port McNeill because the Kids in Motion Society has had to cancel our Summer Day Camp this year (in order to shift funds to temporarily save our Play Centre).

Community members and businesses have supported us so generously since day one. Response to the news that we are cancelling the Summer Day Camp has been overwhelming – so many people are wanting to help so that we can run the camp again this year.

The response hasn’t been surprising, though. When you look around there are half a dozen or more groups, including ours, that receive so much ongoing support from the community. People in the North Island are known for their generosity.

That has got us thinking, though. Fundraising, from one group or another, in Port McNeill (and the North Island in general) is never-ending and relentless. The amount of energy that volunteers put into fundraising is immense. Wouldn’t it make more sense for municipal governments to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation a bit more?

There is a very good argument that doing that would be an incredible investment because these are the very things that make communities healthy, vibrant, and prosperous. What’s really intriguing though is imagining what 100+ people could accomplish if they were freed up from the relentless fundraising they do. Just imagine what those community minded people could accomplish with the time they gained – I’m sure it would be incredible!

Matt Martin,

Port McNeill