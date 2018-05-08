Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Letter to the editor: municipal governments need to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation

“The Kids in Motion Society has had to cancel our Summer Day Camp this year”

Dear Editor,

There’s been a lot of discussion and activity over the last few days in Port McNeill because the Kids in Motion Society has had to cancel our Summer Day Camp this year (in order to shift funds to temporarily save our Play Centre).

Community members and businesses have supported us so generously since day one. Response to the news that we are cancelling the Summer Day Camp has been overwhelming – so many people are wanting to help so that we can run the camp again this year.

The response hasn’t been surprising, though. When you look around there are half a dozen or more groups, including ours, that receive so much ongoing support from the community. People in the North Island are known for their generosity.

That has got us thinking, though. Fundraising, from one group or another, in Port McNeill (and the North Island in general) is never-ending and relentless. The amount of energy that volunteers put into fundraising is immense. Wouldn’t it make more sense for municipal governments to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation a bit more?

There is a very good argument that doing that would be an incredible investment because these are the very things that make communities healthy, vibrant, and prosperous. What’s really intriguing though is imagining what 100+ people could accomplish if they were freed up from the relentless fundraising they do. Just imagine what those community minded people could accomplish with the time they gained – I’m sure it would be incredible!

Matt Martin,

Port McNeill

Previous story
B.C. Grade 8 student pens letter to premier on residential schools

Just Posted

Port Hardy boxing gym gets new ring

“It’s a boxing gym now, whether people like it or not.”

Letter to the editor: municipal governments need to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation

“The Kids in Motion Society has had to cancel our Summer Day Camp this year”

Kids in Motion faces uncertain future without funding

Non-profit cancels summer camp in order to save playcentre

North Island Gazette wins silver and bronze at Ma Murrays

“Now I can proudly say I’ve been a finalist for two due to hard work and perseverance.”

2018 tourism season kicks off with industry mixer

Tourism operators from all over the region were in attendance

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

May Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (May 9 -16)

Crush repeat as Icebreaker softball tournament champions

The Crush faced off against the Woodchuckers on Sunday afternoon in a skins game.

B.C. man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Most Read

  • Letter to the editor: municipal governments need to fund arts, culture, sport, and recreation

    “The Kids in Motion Society has had to cancel our Summer Day Camp this year”