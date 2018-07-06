Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Letter to the editor: PHFR 50th was a first class party-Port Hardy style

Definitely a nostalgic evening for some of us who served almost fifty years ago.

Dear editor,

On behalf of the past members of the Port Hardy Volunteer Fire Dept who attended the gala 50th Anniversary and Reunion on the July 1st weekend I would like to thank Chief Brent Borg and the entire Fire Department and their hard working wives who put on a first class party-Port Hardy style. It started with a jam- packed Meet and Greet on the Friday night in the new Hall 1, with enough food to feed all of us twice over!

Saturday morning saw us on a bus tour of the Island Copper mine site rehabilitation program courtesy of BHP. That was an eye opener to all of us who took in the tour. Congratulations BHP! It was hard to find any indication that ‘Pitt Lake’ was at one time an active open pit mine. Saturday evening was a stroll down memory lane. A formal black tie Fireman’s Ball was held at the Civic Hall for all the fire fighters, past and present, plus community members, to help celebrate the 50th anniversary. The hall was beautifully decorated by the department, who organized a wonderful evening with great food and live music. So nice to see all the ladies in their gowns and the men in their “best”. Lots of stories from days gone by and speeches for and from the fire department. Definitely a nostalgic evening for some of us who served almost fifty years ago.

We were treated to a continental breakfast on Canada day and then we went down to Carrot Park to attend the Canada Day celebrations and the raising of a giant Canadian flag, using the newly acquired ladder truck. The rain that unfortunately shortened the noontime celebrations did not stop the crew from hosting a family barbecue at Hall 1 Sunday afternoon. It was originally scheduled for Storey’s Beach.

We enjoyed the farewell breakfast at Hall 1 on Monday morning. Absolutely first class, guys and gals! Port Hardy residents are in good hands! We are so happy we were invited!

Ian and Janet Andersen,

Comox, B.C.

