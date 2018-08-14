Letter to the editor: Response to John Kennedy’s Aug. 1 letter

Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Dear Editor,

I was so pleased to read John Kennedy’s letter to the editor in last week’s Gazette. To John Kennedy, you most likely do not remember me, but I remember you very well, as a friendly, polite, shy kind of boy. We were in the same Aikido class many years ago.

How nice for you to feel welcome in your hometown, just so you know it was not a “flash in the pan” I would love to make a first anniversary cake and have you and your husband for tea during the 2019 Filomi Days.

Ann Hory,

Coal Harbour