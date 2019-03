Dear editor,

Re: Tier 3 Bantam Championships

We would like to thank the residents of Port Hardy and everyone involved for their hospitality and kindness. It was the first time for most of us in visiting the area and we couldn’t have asked for a better time. It was most enjoyable and for myself I loved the evening games involving the host Tri Port team. The packed arena and electricity within was fantastic.

Rob Mertin,

Team Manager

Terrace Bantam Rep