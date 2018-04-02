Letter to the editor: Why I relay for Life

Relay for Life is May 26 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the Port Hardy Secondary School track.

Dear editor,

I have been participating and organizing the local North Island Relay for Life for many years. Every year I get asked why or what does the Relay for Life mean to me.

Over this last year alone, there have been three people in my life that have lost their battle with cancer. My Auntie Diane, my cousin Michael and my good friend Tanya’s husband, Blair. My Grandmother was a breast cancer survivor, my dad continues to battle and another close friend’s husband is fighting back.

So for me, Relay for Life is the best way to get together as a community to raise awareness and money for research and support services for people fighting cancer. Our community has amazingly generous businesses, community groups and people, that donate resources and time to make each Relay happen successfully.

This year our Relay is May 26 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the Port Hardy Secondary School track. Please share this date with any survivors or people battling cancer and invite them to participate (it’s free for survivors to come start our relay with the VICTORY LAP – they are our HOPE). If anyone would like to volunteer to help the night of the relay, please contact me at 250-230-3656. We’d love to have you come out!

The Canadian Cancer society’s statistics for how many Vancouver Islanders were helped, with funds raised at Vancouver Island Relay for Life events between 2016-2017 are:

• 34 people with Cancer Connection, you get to talk to someone who has gone through or is dealing with the same type of cancer battle. They provide information and support.

• 128 kids in Child & youth programs

• 1133 people to stay at the amazing Vancouver Island Cancer Lodge in Victoria

• 70 people helped with the travel and treatment fund

• 378 people for wigs and headwear

• 46 people with the financial support drug program

If you have any questions or want to find out more about the services offered by the Canadian Cancer Society, please call 1-888-939-333 or go to cancer.ca. To register your team and start fundraising you can contact me or go to cancer.ca and get started! Let’s make this the best year yet!

Sabrina Dent,

Port Hardy