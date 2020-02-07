Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

LETTER: Truck Loggers Association weighs in on forestry dispute

“It is our hope that this action will bring a positive resolution for both parties”

Dear editor,

In response to the government’s appointment of special mediators in the coastal forestry dispute, announced on Feb. 6, we are encouraged by the news and pleased that government has finally responded to the desperate pleas from impacted contractors, workers, and communities by taking action to assist in the resolution of the United Steel Workers and Western Forest Products strike.

After eight months of this labour conflict with no substantive bargaining done, and what looks to have no potential end, it is time for greater pressure to get both parties to resolve their differences. It is our hope that this action will bring a positive resolution for both parties so that more than 200 contractors and 3,000 workers can get back to work to support their businesses and families.

David Elstone,

Executive Director of the Truck Loggers Association

The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) represents 500-member companies in British Columbia. Our membership supports thousands of workers and, along with other independent contractors, accounts for close to 90 percent of the trees harvested in the province. The TLA promotes a thriving, sustainable forest industry in BC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

LETTER: Truck Loggers Association weighs in on forestry dispute

“It is our hope that this action will bring a positive resolution for both parties”

Town of Port McNeill hires full time Chief Financial Officer

“This is the first time Port McNeill has had a full-time CFO who lives in the community”

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Mediators withdraw from talks in Western Forest Products strike

Vince Ready, Amanda Rogers say they see no basis for negotiated settlement

North Island Midget Eagles wrench playoff victory from Oceanside Generals’ grasp

“We knew it was going to be a tough game as we had a short bench”

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

Most Read