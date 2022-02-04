LETTER: Update from Dr. Prean Armogam on health-care services

Dear Patients,

I have sent out recent messaging regarding the medical care in Port McNeill and that we now have two clinics in town, one is the newly opened Island Health clinic and the other is the previous clinic now located next to the library.

When I announced that I was going to close my practice, many of you had asked for chart transfers to the Island Health clinic. As I am now going to keep my practice open many of you have told me that you no longer want your care or charts transferred.

I have been instructed by Island Health to transfer all charts from the requests that were previously made and therefore need patients to clarify what they would like to do.

Please notify me by email to enquiries@pmprimarycare.com to confirm one of the following:

– no chart transfer and remain a patient of my clinic;

– send chart information so you may access episodic care at the Island Health clinic; or

– complete a whole chart transfer and full care to the Island Health clinic.

You can send an email directly to Island Health by email info@islandhealth.ca to advise that you no longer want your chart transferred.

We continue to be a full service family practice clinic with access to team based care including access to a registered nurse and social worker. As your family doctor I will continue to provide longitudinal care to all my patients as I have done for the past 15 years.

Thank you,

Dr. Prean Armogam

Port McNeill Medical Collaborative

#3 – 1584 Broughton Blvd, Port McNeill, BC, V0N 2R0

P: (250) 956-3377

F: (250) 956-3299

