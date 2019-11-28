Want to write a letter to the editor? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

LETTER: WFP clears the air regarding ‘concessions’

“The article cites ‘concessions’ that the company put on the bargaining table. This is not accurate”

Dear editor,

In response to “Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers”, I would like to provide further information to ensure your readers are aware of the efforts that Western is making to bring an end to the strike.

We all agree, the strike has gone on too long. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about the impact the USW strike is having on our employees, their families, and communities who are feeling it the most. That is why we have been working in earnest to get people back to work.

The article cites ‘concessions’ that the company put on the bargaining table. This is not accurate. Western’s most recent proposal maintains the terms of the previous collective agreement and offers more in wages than other recent forest-industry agreements. Western made its latest offer public to enable everyone to see, and draw their own conclusions, about whether they believe it is fair and recognizes the important contributions of employees.

Western had asked the USW to take our offer to the membership for vote. We also proposed that employees return to work during the voting process. We proposed binding arbitration. All of these proposals were made with the singular goal of ending the strike. All of these proposals were rejected by the USW.

Every day brings another story about curtailments because of market and cost challenges facing the forest sector. In these challenging times, it is critical that unions, companies, and government work together to protect the working forest and improve the cost structure to ensure we can continue to offer sustainable employment and benefits to communities. That continues to be our commitment as we work to end the strike and bring people back to work.

Don Demens

President and Chief Executive Officer

Western Forest Products

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campbell River mayor’s fish farm support on the wrong side of history

Just Posted

LETTER: WFP clears the air regarding ‘concessions’

“The article cites ‘concessions’ that the company put on the bargaining table. This is not accurate”

High school wrestling is back at PHSS

I’ve had a couple people ask me “Tyson, what have you done… Continue reading

PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out.

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

Most Read