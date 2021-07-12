Port Hardy councillor responds to skatepark article Facebook comments

Dear editor,

Thank you for your article on the Kyle Scow Memorial Skateboard Park. I thought I might respond to some of the Facebook comments.

It is an unfortunate reality that smaller communities with a smaller tax base are not able to take on larger projects without support from other levels of government. It was disappointing to hear the skateboard park project would not receive funding in this round, just as it was disappointing to hear the Senior’s Housing project would not be funded. We will continue to submit our proposal for funding as I know will the Seniors.

This is not to say the District of Port Hardy is not grateful for the funding we have received for other projects. The $3 million for the Arena refurbishment will mean the arena will last long into the future. The $350,000 for the downtown washroom has long been needed and the $1.3 million in Covid restart funds is crucial for Port Hardy to come out of the pandemic. These and other projects are critical for our community.

The District of Port Hardy and the Parks and Recreation and Arts and Culture Committee are committed to offer recreational opportunities in our community. We recently hired a Director of Recreation, Tanya Kaul, who is doing an excellent job of recreational programming for Port Hardy youth and the entire community. The PRACC is currently looking to how we can best introduce disc golf into the community. The PRACC is always open to hear your ideas. I should also point out MLA Babchuk is no longer a councillor with the City of Campbell River. She resigned from that position as she took on her new responsibility as MLA. Since then she has been working diligently for the District of Port Hardy and the North Island. As the Public Health Office continues to ease Covid restrictions Michele is planning some trips to the North, North Island. She always welcomes calls and emails from all constituents.

Thanks,

Fred Robertson

Councillor, District of Port Hardy

Constituency Assistant for MLA Michele Babchuk

Letter to the EditorLetters