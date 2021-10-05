Port McNeill, thank you from the bottom of our hearts

To the community of Port McNeill,

As some of you may have heard, on Sept. 7, there was a fatal car accident at Hyde Creek that left Michael McCormack dead on site. He left behind myself (his wife) and three-month-old daughter, Jade. Mike and I have lived, worked and loved the North Island since 2016 and just recently moved here full time 2 years ago when we bought our first home together.

The devastating news broke me. I could not process or accept Mike’s death at first (still can’t at times even now) because it meant a loss on so many levels. He was an amazing person, inside and out, who was always kind to others and lived life to the fullest. He had the biggest heart and was the most talented person I know. He recently achieved one of his dreams of building an aluminum boat from scratch. He just finished the boat, but never got to put it in the water. He loved this area and all the natural wonders it shared.

We were excited and looking forward to the next chapter in our life. We had just bought our dream home, just had a beautiful baby girl, and recently bought a boat Mike was going to restore as were working towards starting a new business to be launched next year. Building a life together on the North Island was something we were both looking forward to and all of it changed in an instant.

These past few weeks have been the darkest and most difficult time of my life, but I need all of you to know that the generosity that the community of Port McNeill showed to baby Jade, the McCormack’s and myself, has been overwhelmingly moving. Boxes of food, diapers, wipes, gift cards, cash, and firewood arrived to our home, mostly from people who I have never met, and while it didn’t change reality, it lifted me up and touched me so deeply that the people of this small town has been so caring to my family.

Your acts of kindness meant the world to me and were a blessing during this difficult time.

Thank you,

Maureen, Jade, and the McCormack family.

* Editor’s note – A GoFundMe page has been started for the McCormack family, click HERE to donate

Letter to the EditorLetters