Thank you Port Hardy Fire Rescue

Dear editor,

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the first responders who attended to our recent house fire.Their rapid response and professionalism saved our house from total destruction. We want you all to know that we are very lucky in Port Hardy to have such a highly trained and compassionate group of individuals making up our fire department and rescue service

To all our friends and neighbours who offered lodging, food, and support, thank you so much.

It is at times like this that we realize how fortunate we are to live in such a generous and supportive community. Again, thank you all.

Andy and Emily Rathwell,

Port Hardy

