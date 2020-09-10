All Elements – Design.Manage.Build

Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Kim Larson of All Elements invited us on her boat in Penticton, B.C.
Why would a developer donate two houses for free? Watch and find out.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Emergency operations centre reactivated
Coral Shaughnessy-Moon’s design will be sold on t-shirts at the museum and online
‘I have decided that I would like to complete the last two engraving plates on the Charlie Cup’
The local taxi company will replace Tofino Bus Service, which cut off service in May
The North Island-Powell River MP took the #HomeFortChallenge leading up to the second Military Family Appreciation Day on September 18
Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400
COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process
More than 70 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy
Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve
Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort
“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught
Industry association rejects findings over “opaque” methodology
Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13
It was just two years ago that Jean Collins’s sister Kathy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.
The local taxi company will replace Tofino Bus Service, which cut off service in May
Emergency operations centre reactivated
Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching
Coral Shaughnessy-Moon’s design will be sold on t-shirts at the museum and online
Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith
Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic
“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted