Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Lia Crowe and Jenny McKinney Makeup and hair by Jenny McKinney. Model Jayda Stephens represented by Mode Models.

Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Lia Crowe and Jenny McKinney Makeup and hair by Jenny McKinney. Model Jayda Stephens represented by Mode Models.

Behind the scenes: Boulevard

Watch a behind the scenes video of a fashion shoot near Merritt

  • Jan. 29, 2021 10:53 a.m.
  • Life

The Boulevard fashion team had the incredible pleasure of shooting at Seven Half Diamond Ranch in the stunning Thompson-Nicola Valley, where the landscape consists of acres of beautiful rolling grasslands, lush patches of aspen trees and countless lakes.

It is here that our gracious hosts, Heather, Jim and Justin O’Connor, welcomed our fashion team to experience the ranch for the day. Coming from a long line of ranchers, the O’Connors made the move west from Saskatchewan 33 years ago.

At Seven Half Diamond Ranch, they have created a very special place that invites guests to stay in one of several cozy cabins and experience trail riding, a genuine cowboy saloon and fly fishing on one of the most sought-after, catch-and-release lakes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secrets and Lives with Andrea Barone

Just Posted

PHSS File Photo
A nuisance of a bed bug found at PHSS

Parents warned, but reminded bugs are not a health risk

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom. (Gaby Wickstrom photo)
Port McNeill mayor talks two years in office, ready to lay down concrete plans in 2021

Wickstrom believes the Official Community Plan will lead to big things for the town’s future.

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council
Port McNeill council unsure about helping fund backup generator for regional arena

Cost for the project is budgeted at a maximum of $48,000.

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

Vancouver Isand North had zero new cases of COVID last week. (BCCDC map)
North Island back to zero new cases

Other Island regions not doing so well

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

Finn Coogan, 23, was found dead on May 4, 2019, at the apartment he shared with his brother after RCMP were called for a report of a fight. (Facebook/In Loving Memory of Finn Coogan)
Duncan man found not criminally responsible in slaying of younger brother

Expert witnesses said Daniel Coogan was suffering from psychotic episode during attack

A newer model white compact car driven by man with five times the legal blood alcohol limit crashed into the front of Adam's Tarp and Tool on Jan. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy Adam's Tarp and Tool
VIDEO: Police say driver who crashed into Island business blew five times the legal limit

Criminal charges possible in Campbell River Adam’s Tarp and Tool crash

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Severe flooding was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)
Chemainus River flooding caused havoc a year ago

Water engulfs communities in the early morning hours of Feb. 1

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Most Read