Pink fashion . Photography by Darren Hull

Pretty in pink…and a little blue

Single colour dominates the fashion runways

  • Mar. 15, 2023 7:30 a.m.
– Photography by Darren Hull Styling by Sarah D’Arcey Creative Direction Lia Crowe

A single colour dominated the runways this season, inspiring liberation from realism and a dip into the fantastical. Pink is the portal into this realm. Flamingo, neon and Barbie, pink shades are getting hotter and louder,—perhaps shouting, “Have more fun, take more risks and be bold.”

Catherine Regehr strapless Paris gown, $4,390; Valentino Garavani crystal VLOGO leather bracelet, $590; VALENTINO GARAVANI VLOGO crystal pearl necklace, $860; Kate Spade New York mini sam icon rock candy tote, $558, all from Nordstrom Canada.

Balenciaga swimsuit glove-sleeve gown with train, $4,650, from Nordstrom Canada.

Moschino belt detail long-sleeve silk chiffon minidress, $1,815, from Nordstrom Canada.

Moschino lace-up double-breasted crepe blazer, $2,725; Moschino lace-up crepe trousers, $1,005; VALENTINO GARAVANI pink VLOGO necklace,$1,730, all from Nordstrom Canada.

Mach & Mach embellished bow-detail wool blazer dress,$1,595, from Nordstrom Canada.

FRAME strong shoulder satin blazer, $798; Dries Van Noten Hameras cotton jersey drawstring track pants, $645; VALENTINO GARAVANI crystal-embellished Roman stud leather belt, $1,070;VALENTINO GARAVANI crystal-embellished one stud leather belt, $620, all from Nordstrom Canada.

Makeup: Jenny McKinney

Model: Kim Noseworthy, represented by Mode Models

Creative direction: Lia Crowe

Photo assistant: Matthew Taneda

Photographed on location at ONE BLOCK restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery.

A huge thank you to the staff for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

