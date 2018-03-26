HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Patrick and Alyssa Berube with sons Teil and Taz in the newly renovated Beacon Tattoo Co. at #10 7070 Market Street.

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Beacon Tattoo Co., a family-owned business, has opened its doors in Port Hardy providing a new place for North Islanders to get inked.

Tattoo artist Patrick Berube, his wife Alyssa, and their two sons Teil and Taz moved to Port Hardy from Edmonton to be closer to Alyssa’s mother, who lives in Port Hardy, and to live life on the West Coast.

“I came for two weeks in July to visit my mum and that is what sold me,” said Alyssa, adding that she and the kids had moved to Port Hardy by November, with Patrick staying to wrap things up at his private studio in Edmonton.

Patrick arrived in the North Island just three weeks ago and immediately began renovating Beacon Tattoo Co., which is now opened for business and located #10-7070 Market Street, around the corner from Mo’s Pizza.

Patrick, who has been tattooing for roughly around 18 years, said he’s “Taking all of the things I’ve picked up over the years from my mentors and peers” to focus on a shop “where it’s chill, like how Port Hardy is already.”

Patrick noted he can do anything from portraits, to wildlife, to floral images, to black and graded colour, and much more.

“I really try and keep up with the times and try to keep myself well rounded — If I can’t do something specific for someone’s needs, then why tattoo?”

“So far we are booking a lot of consultations and people are coming in just to meet Patrick — we are so happy to have people come in and just meet us,” said Alyssa, adding, “We want to build our life here going forward with our kids, so we don’t have any intention of leaving.”

Patrick noted how welcoming people have been since he and his family arrived in town

“I’m hoping to bring the professionalism I’ve learned over the years and a familystyle business because everything is geared around my family,” he said.

The family-centred business is even reflected in the decor of the studio, as it’s painted teal in honour of their son Teil and orange because that’s their other son Taz’s favourite colour.It’s also an art studio space, where Patrick displays the paintings and drawings that he does in addition to his tattoo work.

“Pat draws and paints too, so we want this to be a space where people can come in and look at the art and some of the art is for sale,” explained Alyssa, adding that in Edmonton Pat would often commission memorial pet portraits.

“People can come in and ask him to do paintings — he can do things like that that are not just tattooing,” she added.

Patrick and Alyssa said they also hope to bring other tattoo artists from across Canada to Port Hardy to work as special guest tattooers. “If they want to come to the North Island, even just for a vacation — it’s nice for them to have a place where they can stop in and work for a little bit,” Alyssa added.

Patrick pointed out that hopes to have someone come for Filomi Days “So we can keep the doors open and do as many tattoos as possible.”

Beacon Tattoo Co. is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and customers must be 18-years-old (no exceptions). To check out Patrick Berube’s work follow Beacon Tattoo Co. on Instagram or visit his Facebook page.

Just Posted

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Lucy Haché reveals the inspiration behind her second book ‘Stars’

“Stars was written as part of a process of healing for me as a Kwakwaka’wakw woman”

North Island Highland Dancing Association’s 47th Annual dance competition

Mayumi Hinatsu won the aggregate for her category and the Jonathon Burns memorial trophy

Memorial gazebo to honour logging history in Woss

WFP and TimberWest have provided donations to the project

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Marine Harvest Upper Island Riptide U18 boys capture Mayor’s Cup in Surrey

The Marine Harvest Upper Island Riptide U18 boys scored 18 goals in four games to earn gold.

Likely wolf skeletons dumped by logging road west of Campbell River

Approximately 18-20 dog-like skeletons have been dumped at a popular dumping site… Continue reading

FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook a week of privacy scandals

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack

The scope of the mass expulsions appears to be unprecedented since the Cold War

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Most Read

  • Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

    Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street