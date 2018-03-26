Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Patrick and Alyssa Berube with sons Teil and Taz in the newly renovated Beacon Tattoo Co. at #10 7070 Market Street.

Beacon Tattoo Co., a family-owned business, has opened its doors in Port Hardy providing a new place for North Islanders to get inked.

Tattoo artist Patrick Berube, his wife Alyssa, and their two sons Teil and Taz moved to Port Hardy from Edmonton to be closer to Alyssa’s mother, who lives in Port Hardy, and to live life on the West Coast.

“I came for two weeks in July to visit my mum and that is what sold me,” said Alyssa, adding that she and the kids had moved to Port Hardy by November, with Patrick staying to wrap things up at his private studio in Edmonton.

Patrick arrived in the North Island just three weeks ago and immediately began renovating Beacon Tattoo Co., which is now opened for business and located #10-7070 Market Street, around the corner from Mo’s Pizza.

Patrick, who has been tattooing for roughly around 18 years, said he’s “Taking all of the things I’ve picked up over the years from my mentors and peers” to focus on a shop “where it’s chill, like how Port Hardy is already.”

Patrick noted he can do anything from portraits, to wildlife, to floral images, to black and graded colour, and much more.

“I really try and keep up with the times and try to keep myself well rounded — If I can’t do something specific for someone’s needs, then why tattoo?”

“So far we are booking a lot of consultations and people are coming in just to meet Patrick — we are so happy to have people come in and just meet us,” said Alyssa, adding, “We want to build our life here going forward with our kids, so we don’t have any intention of leaving.”

Patrick noted how welcoming people have been since he and his family arrived in town

“I’m hoping to bring the professionalism I’ve learned over the years and a familystyle business because everything is geared around my family,” he said.

The family-centred business is even reflected in the decor of the studio, as it’s painted teal in honour of their son Teil and orange because that’s their other son Taz’s favourite colour.It’s also an art studio space, where Patrick displays the paintings and drawings that he does in addition to his tattoo work.

“Pat draws and paints too, so we want this to be a space where people can come in and look at the art and some of the art is for sale,” explained Alyssa, adding that in Edmonton Pat would often commission memorial pet portraits.

“People can come in and ask him to do paintings — he can do things like that that are not just tattooing,” she added.

Patrick and Alyssa said they also hope to bring other tattoo artists from across Canada to Port Hardy to work as special guest tattooers. “If they want to come to the North Island, even just for a vacation — it’s nice for them to have a place where they can stop in and work for a little bit,” Alyssa added.

Patrick pointed out that hopes to have someone come for Filomi Days “So we can keep the doors open and do as many tattoos as possible.”

Beacon Tattoo Co. is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and customers must be 18-years-old (no exceptions). To check out Patrick Berube’s work follow Beacon Tattoo Co. on Instagram or visit his Facebook page.