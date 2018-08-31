TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Serena Neumerschitsky and Tristan Radzik, along with their husky puppy Toquart, stop for a photo in front of one of Port Hardy’s many beautiful beaches.

Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

Serena Neumerschitsky and Tristan Radzik moved to town last May and are excited about their plans to start their own cannibis-based business, called Stellar Jay Organics, once the plant becomes legal Oct. 17.

Radzik was born in Poland and immigrated to Canada in 1990. Neumerschitsky was born on Vancouver island, Langford specifically, and they met in Vancouver while she was going to university and Radzik was working construction.

As for why they chose to move to Port Hardy, Radzik noted the town’s stunning nature was the first thing that had them hooked, but then once they realized they could buy property here for under six figures, “We figured let’s just go,” laughed Neumerschitsky. “We’re big backcountry people so that was really the focus for us.”

When Port Hardy council decided to form a cannabis committee earlier this year, both Radzik and Neumerschitsky signed up to be members on the committee, with their goal being “to see Port Hardy welcome cannabis and not be afraid of cannabis,” noted Neumerschitsky.

She added she is actually an ACMPR patient, which basically means, “I’m a legal medical patient, so I’m absolutely a smoker.”

Radzik added he does smoke recreationally, “but I do understand the legal ramifications behind it all.”

“Once Oct. 17 starts, then aren’t we all recreational users?” laughed Neumerschitsky.

If you are wondering what area of town they are looking at to open Stellar Jay Organics, Radzik noted they are currently thinking of a space inside the North Island Mall.

Neumerschitsky said the reason they are looking at that area of town is because they are trying to be “discreet, politically correct, yet available.”

She noted once Oct. 17 arrives, and they are finally able to apply for a business licence with the district, they will be able to sell “flowers, seeds, oils, and paraphernalia.”

“Paraphernalia being bongs, rolling papers and so forth,” added Radzik.

As for how their dealings with the District of Port Hardy have been, Neumerschitsky said the town has been “Amazing — I want to give a shoutout to Heather Nelson-Smith (Director of Corporate Services). She has given us what she can when she can.”

“She’s a plethora of knowledge,” added Radzik.

All told, Radzik summed up their feelings on cannibis legalization by saying that while the legislation has been difficult to deal with, he thinks it’s “going in the right direction, but at this point it’s the cart before the horse, and I think the government is trying to both satisfy the general public and also the law. That’s a balance, and for us personally, we’ve learned a lot about the law due to this subject and how we have to follow it by dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.”

For more info on Stellar Jay Organics, check out stellarjayorganics.com.

Just Posted

Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

Tri-Port could soon be affected by BC’s illicit drug overdose crisis

81 per cent of overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced illicit drugs.

Sailboat runs aground in Neroutsos Inlet

Cst. Jong Kim arrived at the Rumble Beach Marina in Port Alice to investigate.

Kervin’s Corner: Mayor’s motion for 5.88 per cent remuneration increase is a reasonable request

For taxpayer’s it translates to 0.21% of the total 4% increase in property tax this year.

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

Most Read