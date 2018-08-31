Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Serena Neumerschitsky and Tristan Radzik, along with their husky puppy Toquart, stop for a photo in front of one of Port Hardy’s many beautiful beaches.

Serena Neumerschitsky and Tristan Radzik moved to town last May and are excited about their plans to start their own cannibis-based business, called Stellar Jay Organics, once the plant becomes legal Oct. 17.

Radzik was born in Poland and immigrated to Canada in 1990. Neumerschitsky was born on Vancouver island, Langford specifically, and they met in Vancouver while she was going to university and Radzik was working construction.

As for why they chose to move to Port Hardy, Radzik noted the town’s stunning nature was the first thing that had them hooked, but then once they realized they could buy property here for under six figures, “We figured let’s just go,” laughed Neumerschitsky. “We’re big backcountry people so that was really the focus for us.”

When Port Hardy council decided to form a cannabis committee earlier this year, both Radzik and Neumerschitsky signed up to be members on the committee, with their goal being “to see Port Hardy welcome cannabis and not be afraid of cannabis,” noted Neumerschitsky.

She added she is actually an ACMPR patient, which basically means, “I’m a legal medical patient, so I’m absolutely a smoker.”

Radzik added he does smoke recreationally, “but I do understand the legal ramifications behind it all.”

“Once Oct. 17 starts, then aren’t we all recreational users?” laughed Neumerschitsky.

If you are wondering what area of town they are looking at to open Stellar Jay Organics, Radzik noted they are currently thinking of a space inside the North Island Mall.

Neumerschitsky said the reason they are looking at that area of town is because they are trying to be “discreet, politically correct, yet available.”

She noted once Oct. 17 arrives, and they are finally able to apply for a business licence with the district, they will be able to sell “flowers, seeds, oils, and paraphernalia.”

“Paraphernalia being bongs, rolling papers and so forth,” added Radzik.

As for how their dealings with the District of Port Hardy have been, Neumerschitsky said the town has been “Amazing — I want to give a shoutout to Heather Nelson-Smith (Director of Corporate Services). She has given us what she can when she can.”

“She’s a plethora of knowledge,” added Radzik.

All told, Radzik summed up their feelings on cannibis legalization by saying that while the legislation has been difficult to deal with, he thinks it’s “going in the right direction, but at this point it’s the cart before the horse, and I think the government is trying to both satisfy the general public and also the law. That’s a balance, and for us personally, we’ve learned a lot about the law due to this subject and how we have to follow it by dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.”

For more info on Stellar Jay Organics, check out stellarjayorganics.com.