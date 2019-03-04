North Island Concert Society presents John McLachlan at the Civic Centre

SUBMITTED PHOTO John McLachlan will be playing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The North Island Concert Society is pleased to present John McLachlan at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on Saturday, March 9th at 7:30pm.

John McLachlan

Early Morning Rain…the songs of Gordon Lightfoot

With Marc Atkinson, Lead Guitar & Mandolin

Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 7:30pm

Port Hardy Civic Centre

Port Hardy audiences will love this wander through the wonderfully crafted songs of one of Canada’s greatest songwriters, presented by musicians perfectly suited for the journey.

John McLachlan has chosen over 25 songs from Lightfoot’s first ten, prolific years (1966 through 1976), and lovingly arranged in ways that make them familiar to anyone who followed his music, but also fresh for those who have never heard them before, or who are only familiar with his major hits.

The concert unfolds with personal anecdotes and some historical context behind the songs as well as the role the music played in John McLachlan’s early musical development. The is no “tribute” show but rather a musical love letter with new arrangements to familiar classics.

John McLachlan (rhythm guitar & vocal), performs with Marc Atkinson (lead guitar & mandolin) and they feature some of Lightfoot’s rarely heard gems as well as iconic songs such as: “If You Could Read My Mind,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” and many more.

John McLachlan is sponsored by Chocolate & Serenity B & B

About John McLachlan

John McLachlan became hooked on historically-based songs in grade 4 when student teacher Ms. Dolan played Gordon Lightfoot’s “Canadian Railroad Trilogy.” As a teenager he picked up his dad’s old guitar and started to learn words and chords of singer-songwriters he loved. He wrote his first song at 19 when he began playing at a small folk club in North Vancouver, BC.

From 1983 to 1985 he studied in the commercial music program at Capilano College. Voice lessons, theory, ensemble playing, music business courses, and meeting up with lots of other young musicians gave him the courage to present his songs “out there” in a bigger way.

In 1985 with a small group of fellow musicians he formed a band and presented his first (of many) concerts at the venerable Vancouver East Cultural Centre. Heavily stacked with friends and family, the sell-out show gave him a major kick to know that there was something there worth pursuing.

Over the next 15 years he travelled to many corners of British Columbia—from Nazko to Kyuquot, Fort St. John to Princeton, Prince George to Vancouver— presenting hundreds of community concerts and developing several programs for schools featuring BC or Canadian history. He took his school show to Saskatchewan, toured folk clubs as far east as Ottawa and performed in Bogotá, Colombia accompanying a festival of West Coast Canadian cuisine.

By the late 90s, the tank was getting low and he pulled the music bus to the side of the road. Learning graphic design from his artist father and using his experience with artists and arts organizations he launched a new career in graphic design and arts administration. He ran two arts service organizations (BC Touring Council and Creative City Network of Canada) and coordinated two arts grant programs funded by the BC Arts Council.

By 2014, it was time to get back to his first love: music, songs and performing. His 15-year break gave him a new perspective on his older songs and introduced a fresh ear and eye to writing and performing, allowing the spirit that started it all to merge with some new-found wisdom that inspires his music today.

He released the album Call It Home in 2016, Wind & Bones in 2017 and in 2018 two albums, Time Broke and a 14-song collection of Gordon Lightfoot songs called McLachlan Sings Lightfoot recorded live-off-the-floor in the studio with Marc Atkinson and Scott White.

Tickets are available online at www.niconcert.org

Or in the following places:

PORT HARDY Café Guido

PORT MCNEILL Flora Borealis

Adults $35 Youth $10 (under 18)

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS A PROGRAMMING CHANGE: We have booked the amazing John McLachlan as a replacement for Jay Gilday who was unable to join us, and we are sure that you won’t be disappointed. If you are holding tickets for the Jay Gilday concert they will be honored at this performance. Same date, same time.

FURTHER INFOMATION

northislandconcerts@gmail.com

@northislandconcerts

www.niconcert.ca

ABOUT THE NORTH ISLAND CONCERT SOCIETY

Originally formed 21 years ago by Gwen Doi, Malcolm Fleeton, Maureen Lee and Gretchen Frith, the North Island Concert Society has dedicated itself to providing an annual series of concerts in a variety of musical styles and has a proven track record in presenting top quality professional entertainment to our audience.

Now in its 21st Concert Season, the leadership of the North Island Concert Society has been handed over to a new Board of Directors who are committed to continuing the musical legacy built by the original founders.

2018-2019 Board of Directors

Elizabeth Aman-Hume, Chair

Muffy Jones, Secretary

Verna Carlson, Treasurer

Malcolm Fleeton

Natasha Griffiths

Bob Nicholson

Sandra McLaughlin

Jeremy Parker

John Tidbury

Sharon Whitehead