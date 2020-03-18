Norm Ritchie and Tyler Abbott consult their materials before starting to knock on doors in the south end of Campbell River on Oct. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Search and Rescue members were taking part in a training exercise centred around an emergency evacuation. Filep hoto by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

The British Columbia Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) urges people to keep safety in mind when using the province’s great outdoors as a way of practicing social distancing.

BCSARA represents 79 ground search and rescue groups across the province making up some 2,500 unpaid professional volunteers who average 1,700 responses a year.

“During these fast-changing times where everyone is looking to maintain social distance but keep themselves busy, many are turning to BC’s great outdoors,” a statement issued by Dwight Yochim, Senior Manager, BCSRA, says.

BCSARA encourages you to enjoy what B.C. has to offer but would like to ask the public to do their part to come home safe by following these recommendations:

  • Go with someone else but keep your groups small (family members) to maintain social distancing and tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Stick to familiar and safe trails.
  • Plan extra time to get back with plenty of daylight.
  • Remember, it is still winter out here with lots of snow on the ground, wear appropriate footwear and clothes.
  • If you do get lost, in trouble or hurt call 911 and let the operator know if you believe you may have been exposed to coronavirus so we can ensure rescuers are protected

If everyone takes these precautions, not only can you have an enjoyable, healthy and safe trip outdoors but BC’s search and rescue volunteers will be ready to assist others if needed.

RELATED: Lost hiker rescued off Mount Becher on Vancouver Island

RELATED: Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

