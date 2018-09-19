Concerned Coal Harbour resident sticks up for local wildlife soon displaced by logging

“It’s going to destroy everything in the area.”

At-risk species could soon be without a home because of plans to cut down parts of a forest near the entrance to Coal Harbour and Quatsino reserve.

Heidi Falcomer-Mathieson, a local Coal Harbour resident, voiced concern over Western Forest Products’ intention to cut the area close by. The company states in a letter last June to Falcomer-Mathieson that the cutting is in response to safety concerns due to possible hazards along the road into Coal Harbour.

“The plan is to harvest timber to a minimum setback of approximately 1.5 to 2 tree lengths on average,” the letter continues. The operation is hoped to reduce tree windfall hazards along the highway, adjacent to power lines, and behind some Coal Harbour residences. Falcomer-Mathieson owns a residence immediately affected.

She commented construction of logging roads is already underway, indicating the company’s intention to clear-cut the area. The company went ahead with construction, which began as soon as last week, regardless of her questions and comments to the company.

“It’s not that I’m anti-logging, but there has to be a balance,” Falcomer-Mathieson says, who owns Port Hardy’s Funtastic Gymnastics & Trampoline Centre.

She said industry companies need to “assess the area (they’re) cutting and what’s within it. Then, everyone can work together and come up with the appropriate action.” She notes the company was in public consultation for a few months already.

She questions whether industry companies have done their due diligence in conducting an ecological study. She also said that the company responsible for conducting environmental impact studies may have chosen to withhold any scientific results from the public. It’s about the having the right procedures and process in place, she mentioned.

Western Forest Products currently owns the land, block number 63926 – industrial activity plans, nearby Coal Harbour and Quatsino reserve. The company also published a map which shows intended logging spots, which is set to begin as soon as November.

She thinks that “rather than coming in and telling us they’re going to clear cut about 100 metres” they could continue discussions with the public.

“It’s going to destroy everything in the area, it doesn’t even give (the species) an option.” She continued to voice concerns over at-risk species, saying that if clear-cutting happens then many of the displaced wildlife could venture onto her property. Her house is located right next to the intended clear cutting spots.

“There’s bears, kingfishers, frogs, and other at-risk species,” she notes of wildlife in the small forest nearby. During the in-person interview, a black bear cub came out of the woods next to Falcomer-Mathieson’s house, curious about nearby noise while ongoing construction happened across the road.

“The species at risk that I’ve discovered so far are red-legged frogs, which according to the federal mandate are protected because they exist in such a small area. Unfortunately for Western Forest Products that means they’re up here.”

“At the end of the day I was under an impression until I saw (the company) show up with machinery, I thought we were waiting for the results of this amphibian assessment they said they were doing,” she concluded.

Falcomer-Mathieson noted the species at risk were Western chorus frogs, rough-skinned newts, myotis bat or Northern long-eared bat, and mating pairs of kingfishers. Species more common to the area, she says, are ravens, black bears, but the three that are on the endangered list are the chorus frogs, Northern red-legged frogs, and the myotis bat.

Repeated attempts were made for public comments and questions to companies involved in the logging nearby Coal Harbour.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Machinery develops logging road in anticipation of logging next month.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO One of the many species that may be displaced after logging occurs near Coal Harbour.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Salamanders and newts are common to the area, found Falcomer-Mathieson.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Proposed areas for logging near Coal Harbour due to windfall hazards.