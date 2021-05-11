Fort Rupert Elementary School gets funding from MusiCounts

Fort Rupert Elementary School in Port Hardy will be getting some funding to create music.

MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity, is proud to announce that $1 million worth of instruments, equipment, and resources are being allocated to 95 schools across Canada through the MusiCounts Band Aid Program.

The MusiCounts Band Aid Program grants up to $15,000 for high-need schools to furnish or refurbish their music programming.

Max Kerman of The Arkells made the announcement virtually on MusiCounts’ TikTok account.

The $1 million investment will support 95 schools from coast to coast to coast, including unprecedented investments in the territories ($173,000 to 16 schools) and the Atlantic provinces ($218,500 to 18 schools).

The MusiCounts Band Aid Program operates through an equity-based lens, and prioritizes schools that support BIPOC youth with culturally-specific programming. Of the recipient schools, nearly 40 per cent identified as supporting large populations of BIPOC youth.

The 2021 MusiCounts Band Aid Program recipient schools in BC

Christina Lake Elementary School – Christina Lake;

Fort Rupert Elementary School – Port Hardy;

Hazelton Secondary School – Hazelton;

John Norquay Elementary School – Vancouver;

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Surrey;

Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School – Kyuquot;

Nusdeh Yoh Elementary – Prince George;

Prince Charles Elementary School – Surrey;

Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School – Prince George;

Uplands Park Elementary – Nanaimo;

Vermilion Forks Elementary – Princeton; and

Westwood Elementary School – Prince George.

