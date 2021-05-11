School District 85 logo

School District 85 logo

Fort Rupert Elementary School gets funding from MusiCounts

The $1 million investment will support 95 schools

Fort Rupert Elementary School in Port Hardy will be getting some funding to create music.

MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity, is proud to announce that $1 million worth of instruments, equipment, and resources are being allocated to 95 schools across Canada through the MusiCounts Band Aid Program.

The MusiCounts Band Aid Program grants up to $15,000 for high-need schools to furnish or refurbish their music programming.

Max Kerman of The Arkells made the announcement virtually on MusiCounts’ TikTok account.

The $1 million investment will support 95 schools from coast to coast to coast, including unprecedented investments in the territories ($173,000 to 16 schools) and the Atlantic provinces ($218,500 to 18 schools).

The MusiCounts Band Aid Program operates through an equity-based lens, and prioritizes schools that support BIPOC youth with culturally-specific programming. Of the recipient schools, nearly 40 per cent identified as supporting large populations of BIPOC youth.

The 2021 MusiCounts Band Aid Program recipient schools in BC

Christina Lake Elementary School – Christina Lake;

Fort Rupert Elementary School – Port Hardy;

Hazelton Secondary School – Hazelton;

John Norquay Elementary School – Vancouver;

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Surrey;

Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School – Kyuquot;

Nusdeh Yoh Elementary – Prince George;

Prince Charles Elementary School – Surrey;

Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School – Prince George;

Uplands Park Elementary – Nanaimo;

Vermilion Forks Elementary – Princeton; and

Westwood Elementary School – Prince George.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MusicSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top developments north of the Malahat honoured by Vancouver Island Real Estate Board

Just Posted

School District 85 logo
Fort Rupert Elementary School gets funding from MusiCounts

The $1 million investment will support 95 schools

Agree or disagree with North Island Rising? Write a letter to the editor at editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
McQuarrie: Budget meeting drama caused by unruly councillor

It was an amazing and unexpected response to what should have been… Continue reading

The medical clinic building in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Medical clinic gives update on health care in Port McNeill

The town appears to be ‘closer to a new and sustainable medical model for our town’

New electric buses are coming to school districts. (Submitted photo)
New electric school buses will drive North Island forward

Travel on electric school buses is smoother, quieter, and healthier than traditional diesel buses

WestJet in flight. Black Press file photo
Two COVID exposures on WestJet flight into Comox

The BC Centre for Disease Control has posted advisories for two separate… Continue reading

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

Sean Hart, 34, unexpectedly left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility in Saanich on Nov. 6, 2020 and has now been missing for six months. (Photo courtesy Penny Hart)
Mom still hopeful for Island man who left care six months ago, hasn’t been seen since

Support from community, police keeps search alive for Sean Hart six months after his disappearance

A map of Huu-ay-aht-owned forestry cutblock. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Huu-ay-aht set up checkpoints after heated and dangerous incidents on southwest Vancouver Island

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nate Thompson (11) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Vancouver Canucks see NHL playoff hopes dashed despite 3-1 win over Winnipeg

Montreal Canadiens earn final North Division post-season spot

A bear is seen walking down Alderwood Place in east Courtenay Sunday (May 9) morning. Video screenshot/Kristie Cave
VIDEO: Warning issued after bears spotted wandering through Island residential areas

Hide food sources, keep garbage away: conservation

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Most Read