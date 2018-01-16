(File)

More buoys allowed for Brentwood Bay

Proposed number rises from 40 to 60

The number of allowable buoys in Brentwood Bay could be as high as 60, in a Dec. 28 notice posted to the District of Central Saanich website.

At last month’s Committee as a Whole meeting, District staff proposed up to 40 buoys.

“We initially looked at 40, we might be looking at 60 now,” said Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor.

He said the District has not settled on a number yet as part of an eventual submission, but the final number will be subject to a vote at the council table.

At the Dec. 11 meeting, Miles Mana (a consultant hired by the District on this issue) said staff estimated that 35 liveaboard vessels were in the area, so while that would not leave many extra buoys, no liveaboard residents would be evicted if they were given priority as specified in the plan.

The boat registration process and public education will begin this month.

The District is keeping its online engagement tool (Placespeak) open so residents can have their say.

“We certainly take public comments into consideration in addition to what the bay can handle, and we’re continuing to do that,” said Windsor.

The Jan. 22 Committee of the Whole meeting is cancelled due to several councillors being absent, according to Windsor, and the item does not appear on the Jan. 8 agenda, so the only time in the near future the Brentwood Bay issue could come to the table would be Jan. 15 or Feb 5.

reporter@peninsulanewsreview.om

Previous story
Reconciliation based interactive play coming to Port Hardy

Just Posted

Local Hero Awards coming to the North Island

“These people are making a difference in our communities and deserve to get recognized.”

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

More buoys allowed for Brentwood Bay

Proposed number rises from 40 to 60

Grant funding denied for Fort Rupert Curling Club’s new roof, District on the hook for full costs

“I think we did our job in helping the curling club have a facility that is no longer leaking.”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out structure fire

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

How an immigrant to Canada helped Donald Trump prove his mental health

Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Island passengers say Sunwing left them stranded in Abbotsford

Company says late arrival led to difficulties securing accommodation, transportation

Most Read

  • More buoys allowed for Brentwood Bay

    Proposed number rises from 40 to 60