MOUNT CAIN PHOTO A skiier enjoys the slopes on the moutnain.

Mount Cain to officially open for the season

The ski area will open Saturday Dec. 30

Get your snowboard ready and your skis waxed, because Mount Cain is officially opening for the season!

Mount Cain Alpine Park park posted the news on their Facebook page. “We are officially opening this Saturday December 30th!” read the post.

It also went on to explain that they are currently working on the road, “You will run into equipment. Put on chains. I repeat…put on chains on the flats before you start up the steep part.”

Mount Cain usually opens in early December (snow permitting) and closes early April, conditions permitting. Hours of operation are Saturday and Sundays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

RELATED: Mount Cain, the North Island’s best kept Secret

Mount Cain Alpine Park is home to the Mount Cain Ski Area in northern Vancouver Island just southeast of Woss.

Need help getting there?

The Mount Cain connector departs from the Port McNeill Pioneer Mall at 7:31 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive 5 – 10 minutes prior to departure time to load ski/snowboard equipment into the bus. Passengers transfer from the transit bus to the Mount Cain shuttle bus at the Woss General Store.

Fares (one way): Port McNeill to Woss is $3.75 & $5.00 for the Mount Cain shuttle.

Call 250-956-3151 or visit www.bctransit.com for more information

 

MOUNT CAIN PHOTO Skiiers and Snowboards enjoy a break taking in the breathtaking views.

